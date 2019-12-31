End New Year party by 12.05 a.m.,says Police Commissioner

All New Year parties in hotels, resorts and other public places on Tuesday night should end by 12.05 a.m. and organisers should take written permission from the police to hold such programmes, Police Commissioner P.S. Harsha said here on Monday

In a statement, Mr. Harsha said that the organisers of such parties will be given 15 minutes time from 12.05 a.m. for dispersal of people attending the programmes. Organisers have to provide all details about the programmes while seeking permission from the police.

The organisers, he said, should abide by all conditions imposed by Excise and other departments for allowing the programmes. In case of gatherings in large numbers, the organisers should have adequate fire and other safety measures in place. They should also ensure that there are no unauthorised parking around the venue. Closed circuit cameras should be installed and the footage from these cameras should be provided to the police on demand. Safety of women, he said, was paramount and the police will take strict action against those found troubling them in public. While asking organisers to post women safety personnel, Mr. Harsha said that a good number of women police personnel in civil dress will keep a watch on trouble-makers.

Those who want to consume liquor beyond 11 p.m. should have permission granted by the Excise Department. Liquor should not be served to those aged less than 18 and they should not be allowed to parties if they come alone. Mr. Harsha cautioned people against driving vehicles after consuming liquor.

The organisers should ensure that the sound system used for the New Year celebrations do not cause noise pollution. People will not be allowed to burst crackers near hospitals and other silent zones. The police will be taking stern action against those indulging in drag racing and other forms of reckless driving, he said.