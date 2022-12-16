Encroachment of government lands among complaints before Lokayukta police

December 16, 2022 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - MANGALURU

A complaint each of encroachment of government land in Mangaluru taluk and in Ullal respectively were among the 12 complaints that the Lokayukta police received during the public grievance meet held at the Mini Vidhana Soudha here on Friday.

Superintendent of Police K. Laxmi Ganesh said eight complaints were in written form, while four complainants stated their grievance orally. “We have asked respective departments to take action. If they fail to do so, report will be sent to Lokayukta for necessary disciplinary action,” Mr. Ganesh told reporters.

Among the complaints filed included that of a person who has been waiting since 2008 for return from Ullal City Municipality the earnest deposit amount related to tenders. While expressing his displeasure over the delay in releasing the amount despite directions from the Lokayukta, Mr. Ganesh directed the official concerned to release the amount at the earliest.

To a grievance by a person from the Scheduled Caste community over the delay in development of the road leading to their locality in Kutgunigudde in Kankanady, Mr. Ganesh asked H.R. Shankar, Joint Director of Town Planning from Mangaluru City Corporation, to survey the land and facilitate development of road to 40 households in the locality.

Mangaluru Tahsildar Prashanth Patil, Lokayukta Deputy Superintendents of Police Cheluvaraju and Kalavathi, and Lokayukta Police Inspector Amanullah Khan attended the meeting.

The next public grievances meeting of the Lokayukta police will be held in Puttur taluk office on December 19, Mr. Ganesh said.