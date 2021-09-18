Encouraging response to mega vaccination drive in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi

MANGALURU

18 September 2021

Educational institutes, NGOs, hospitals also pitch in

The mega vaccination drive against COVID-19 received good response in the twin districts, with Dakshina Kannada achieving 90% of the day’s target and Udupi reporting 63% progress, until 10.30 p.m. on Friday.

Dakshina Kannada had set a target of jabbing 1.5 lakh people and Udupi was to vaccinate 80,000 people. Of them, 1,35,491 doses were given in Dakshina Kannada and 50,264 persons were vaccinated in Udupi.

The vaccination was done at 600 sites in Dakshina Kannada and at 308 sites in Udupi.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao said in a statement that so far Udupi totally had recorded 84.97 % achievement in the first dose and 35.2% progress in administering the second dose. He thanked all people of the district in supporting the day’s drive.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, while launching the vaccination at Mangaluru Patrika Bhavan earlier in the day, said that over 80% of the eligible population in the district had been administered the first dose. Inoculating the remaining chunk would be a major challenge, he said. Dakshina Kannada Union of Working Journalists and the Mangaluru Press Club had organised the vaccination.

Dr. Rajendra said last week’s special drive had a target of administering one lakh doses. However, desired results did not come for lack of adequate preparations.

However, the Friday’s drive was taken with adequate preparations like conducting elections. Officials from almost all departments were deployed for Friday’s special drive to make it a success.

Dr. Rajendra said the test positivity rate in the district was hovering around 1.3% from 10 days and the administration was concentrating on reducing it further. The fatality rate was negligible among the fully vaccinated persons but it was a matter of concern among those who have not been vaccinated, he noted.

Various educational institutes, non-governmental organisations, hospitals, and other organisations too arranged special vaccination drive across the two districts and contributed their bit to enhance vaccination coverage.