‘Encounters are being celebrated as justice’

While mentioning the steps being taken by the State government for the speedy trial of cases related to harassment of women and children, Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs J.C. Madhuswamy on Saturday regretted the joy over the killing of the four accused in the rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad.

Speaking at a workshop on Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at Vivekananda Law College in Puttur, Mr. Madhuswamy said a stage has come now where encounter killings of accused before the trial are being celebrated as justice, which is because of lack of faith on the courts to deliver justice.

The Minister said steps were being taken to bring amendments to some sections in the IPC where offenders of major crime are being let off by imposing fine.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Kadloor Sathyanarayanacharya said there was tendency among Mangaloreans to flout laws in their city while abiding by laws in countries they work.

“Unless this dual attitude changes, holding such workshops will not be of any use,” he said.

