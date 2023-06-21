‘Enchi Crunchi’—now you can drink the beverage and eat the cup too 

June 21, 2023 01:07 pm | Updated 01:46 pm IST - MANGALURU

Now people can taste their favourite hot or cold beverages in edible cups of different flavours. The cups can be eaten after drinking the beverage and no need to throw them away like plastic cups.

The edible cups manufactured and marketed by a start-up, floated by a group of persons from Mangaluru in Karnataka and Kerala, are sold under the brand name ‘Enchi Crunchi’ in Karnataka and Rosma Biscuit Cup in Kerala. The latter is also the name of the start-up.

“The cups are made out of millets. The main ingredients are ragi, jowar and rice,” Deekshit Vijaya, a member of the start-up, who is based in Attavara in Mangaluru, told The Hindu.

The cups are available in two variants, hot and cold. The hot beverages can be tasted in chocolate, cardamom, vanilla and biscuit-flavoured cups. The cold beverages can be had in strawberry, chocolate and vanilla-flavoured cups. The butterscotch-flavoured cup which is in the offing is to taste cold beverages, Mr. Vijaya said.

Presently the start-up is selling 100 ml cups with 90 ml filling capacity. “We will soon upgrade them as 120 ml cups due to the market demand,” he said, adding that the cups are mainly being sold in Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. In addition, the cups are being marketed in Dubai and Saudi Arabia. “There is demand from Germany and Oman which we are exploring,” he said.

Mr. Vijaya said that the cups were showcased in the Global Millets (Shree Anna) Conference – 2023 organised by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) in Delhi in March.

Edible cutlery

In addition to the cups in the market, the start-up is in the process of launching edible cutlery — spoon, pork and straw. “We will also manufacture edible bowls of 150 ml and 200 ml capacities soon,” he said, adding that they are expected to be in the market by this August.

Mr. Vijaya said the menace of plastic cups had reached beyond control. Hence he with the team members thought of introducing a feasible alternative with zero waste.

“While involving in many public space cleaning activities in Mangaluru we found only plastic cups, bottles and other plastic materials,” he said, adding that it was also a trigger for launching edible cups through the start-up floated post COVID-19.

Mr. Vijaya said the cups were manufactured at Angamaly in Kerala, and also marketed by the start-up.

The product in Karnataka has been branded as ‘Enchi Crunchi’ by taking a Tulu word ‘Enchi’ which is similar to the expression ‘wow’ or ‘how awesome’.