Emergency Response Support System, 112, starts working

Police Commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash during the launch of vehicle service under ERSS in Mangaluru on Monday.

MANGALURU

15 December 2020 00:39 IST

The 112 Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) started working in the city on Monday, a month after its launch in other parts of Dakshina Kannada.

The Mangaluru Police Commissionerate became the fourth Police Commissionerate and the 17th police unit to introduce the service. Police Commissionerates of Kalaburagi, Belagavi, Mysuru and Hubballi-Dharward have the service. In all, 13 district units and four Police Commissionerates are now covered under 112.

Launching the vehicle service under the system, Police Commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash said that for accident, crime, fire, natural disaster or any other emergency, people can call 112.

The calls will be received by the Centralised Call Centre at the office of the Additional Director-General of Police (Communication, Logistics and Modernisation) in Bengaluru.

Looking at whether the emergency relates to police, fire or health, messages will be passed on to the departments concerned for immediate response.

As many as 19 Hoysala vehicles of the city police are linked to the system and they will be the first responders. Dedicated staff, who have been trained in the operation of the ERSS, are manning these vehicles and they will work in shifts.

There will be no calls received on 100 henceforth, and 112 will be the number to which information meant for the police can be passed on. “Even if people call 100, it will be routed to 112,” Mr. Vikash said.

Director-General and Inspector-General of Police Praveen Sood told The Hindu that the police are giving “15 by 15” promise to the public. It will take 15 seconds to answer the call and 15 minutes to reach the place of distress.

Mr. Sood said that the inclusion of police units in the 112 response system across the State is happening in stages.

“Personal briefing is being done for each district for its inclusion in the system,” he said. Ten more district units will be part of the system by January 15. The entire State will be covered under the system by January 26, he said.