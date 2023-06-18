ADVERTISEMENT

Embark upon journeys to amass knowledge, Nagatihalli tells students

June 18, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Filmmaker Nagathihalli Chandrashekhar addresses students at Alva’s College at Moodbidri. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Filmmaker Nagatihalli Chandrashekhar has said: ”Life is a journey and we are all nomads. Lord Ram’s journey is the Ramayana and Charles Darwin’s journey is Darwinism. Hence, the Puranas, history, science, folklore are all parts of journeys”.

He was addressing students at Philocaly, an inter-collegiate competition hosted by the Department of Postgraduate Studies in English at the Alva’s College, Moodbidri recently.

Travelling to one’s neighbouring village is also a journey that enhances one’s knowledge. Every journey or travel therefore needs advance preparations, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Chandrashekhar further elaborated that not every piece of information forms part of knowledge; but knowledge is a composite of one’s own experiences. “The journey requires the desire to fly and reach as deep as roots. World harmony is the essence of all”.

Theatre personality Na Damodar Shetty emphasised the importance of every language and how language sets the foundation for trust to be built among people. “One should read and read, to improve one’s knowledge reservoir. Access to local languages helps in the improvement of knowledge,” he said.

Presiding over the programme, Alva’s Education Foundation managing trustee Vivek Alva urged students to respect the languages they speak. “It is a commitment that leads to the acquisition of knowledge and language helps in attaining it. Life is built on unity and not on competition”.

College Administrative Officer Balakrishna Shetty, Alva’s Theatre Director Jeevan Ram Sullia and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US