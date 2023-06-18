Embark upon journeys to amass knowledge, Nagatihalli tells students

June 18, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - MANGALURU

Filmmaker Nagatihalli Chandrashekhar has said: ”Life is a journey and we are all nomads. Lord Ram’s journey is the Ramayana and Charles Darwin’s journey is Darwinism. Hence, the Puranas, history, science, folklore are all parts of journeys”.

He was addressing students at Philocaly, an inter-collegiate competition hosted by the Department of Postgraduate Studies in English at the Alva’s College, Moodbidri recently.

Travelling to one’s neighbouring village is also a journey that enhances one’s knowledge. Every journey or travel therefore needs advance preparations, he added.

Mr. Chandrashekhar further elaborated that not every piece of information forms part of knowledge; but knowledge is a composite of one’s own experiences. “The journey requires the desire to fly and reach as deep as roots. World harmony is the essence of all”.

Theatre personality Na Damodar Shetty emphasised the importance of every language and how language sets the foundation for trust to be built among people. “One should read and read, to improve one’s knowledge reservoir. Access to local languages helps in the improvement of knowledge,” he said.

Presiding over the programme, Alva’s Education Foundation managing trustee Vivek Alva urged students to respect the languages they speak. “It is a commitment that leads to the acquisition of knowledge and language helps in attaining it. Life is built on unity and not on competition”.

College Administrative Officer Balakrishna Shetty, Alva’s Theatre Director Jeevan Ram Sullia and others were present.