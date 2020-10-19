MANGALURU

19 October 2020 01:14 IST

A 16-year-old boy was electrocuted after he came in contact with the live wire connected with decoration lighting for the Navaratri festival at the Lalita Durgaparameshwari temple in Uppinakudru village of Kundapur taluk of Udupi on Saturday night.

The Kundapur Police gave the name of the victim as Dhanush (16). While coming out of the temple after having darshan at 9.30 p.m., Dhanush accidentally touched the live wire placed on the compound wall on the southern side of the temple. Dhanush was rushed to a private hospital where he died of burns.

