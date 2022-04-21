Electricity pole shifted from middle of road

The electricity pole being shfited from the middle of Pumpwell-Maroli interior road on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

April 21, 2022 00:09 IST

As promised, the Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation (KUIDFC) along with MESCOM shifted an electricity pole that was left in the middle of Pumpwell-Maroli interior Road on Wednesday after the issue was highlighted by The Hindu in these columns.

The Hindu highlighted the issue of the pole remaining on the middle of Pumpwell-Maroli (Marikamba Temple) Road after it was relaid by KUIDFC since a fortnight.

Social activist G.K. Bhat and Mangalore Civic Group convener Nigel Albuquerque had flagged off the issue.

While Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar had assured to get the pole shifted immediately by KUIDFC, Corporation’s Deputy Project Officer Manjunath, who visited the spot on Tuesday on being informed by The Hindu, issued immediate directions to shift the pole.

As the road that was about five feet wide was widened to about eight feet, the pole that was on the road flank came to be in the middle of the relaid road. The contractor executing the work had left the pole intact.

Mr. Bhat praised the quick action by the agencies concerned.