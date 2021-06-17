Electrician electrocuted in Udupi

In a rain-related incident, a 25-year-old youth of Udyavara, Udupi district, was electrocuted due to a wet wall on Wednesday evening, the police said.

The police gave the name of the victim as Mokshith Karkera, a resident of Kodavoor. An electrician by profession, Karkera had gone to Udyavara on duty, the police said.

Meanwhile, the weather department has alerted fishermen not to venture out for fishing in sea till June 19 as strong wind with speeds of 40 kmph to 50 kmph is likely to hit the coastal areas till Saturday.

A team of officials from the Union government visited areas damaged by the recent cyclone [Tauktae] in Udupi district on Thursday. It was to asses loss.

The team visited Uppunda, Madikal, Byndoor, Maravanthe, Kaup and Padubidri.

The team included officials from the National Highways Department and Agriculture Department, among others.

Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha and others accompanied the team. Udupi district received an average of 39.9 mm rainfall in 24 hours ended at 8.30 a.m. on Thursday.