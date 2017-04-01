Electric loco hauls train from city for the first time

Mangaluru entered the annals of Railway Electrification when an electric loco hauled the Mangaluru Central-Chennai Central Super Fast Express (Train No. 12686) to Chennai from here on Friday. Loco Pilot K.K. Soman was excited to steer the first-ever electric service between Mangaluru and Chennai, a distance of 888 km. An experienced and trained pilot, Mr. Soman told The Hindu that he was piloting a passenger train on the section for the first time, though he might have had some initial road learning.

The Super Fast with LHB coaches thus would run completely on electric traction from Mangaluru till Chennai with no engine change at Shoranur Junction thereby saving about 15 minutes.

Commissioner of Railway Safety (Southern Circle) K.A. Manoharan conducted the statutory inspection and speed trial of the newly electrified stretch between Mangaluru Central-Mangaluru Junction and Chervathur (91 km) on March 11.

Upon authorisation, the Palakkad Division decided to introduce electric loco on the Chennai Super Fast in the first instance.

With the electrification of Mangaluru-Chervathur section, the entire line between Mangaluru and Thiruvananthapuram has become completely electric so as the Chennai line. The Mangaluru-Chervathur section was the last leg of electrification of the Mangaluru-Shoranur section (328 km). Power supply to locos on the section would initially be met by Chervathur sub-station and once all trains on the section come to be hauled by electric locos, sub-stations at Uppala and Jokatte would be put to work.

According to Palakkad’s Divisional Railway Manager Naresh Lalwani, trains destined to and originating from Mangaluru Central would be hauled by electric locos initially.

The Southern Railway headquarters has placed orders for electric locos with the Railway Board; as and when locos are supplied, they would replace diesel locos, he said.