Electric loco hauls goods train on Jokatte-Mangaluru Jn. section

Southern Railway’s Palakkad Division on Monday operated a goods rake hauled by an electric locomotive for the first time between Jokatte and Mangaluru Junction following the electrification of the line.

Hitherto, trains hauled by electric locos were being operated only till Mangaluru Junction from the Southern Railway network. The Mangaluru Junction-Jokatte stretch falls under the Mangaluru Junction-Panambur (New Mangalore Port) Section which is being doubled and electrified. Doubling and electrification between Jokatte and Panambur are under progress, sources in Southern Railway said. Initially, Southern Railway operated only an electric loco between Jokatte and Mangaluru Junction to test electrification on December 19, 2020.

On Monday, an empty goods rake comprising 29 BRN and 19 BOBY wagons, each with a tare weight of 25.6 tonnes and 26.8 tonnes, respectively, was hauled by the electric loco. The empty rake, named Jolarpettai Special destined to Chennai, was hauled by Loco Nos 30379 and 30444 WAP-7 MU ED, operated by Loco Pilot K.R. Meena and Assistant Loco Pilot M. Sukumaran.

The goods train successfully traversed the 15-km stretch between Jokatte and Mangaluru Junction and proceeded for onward journey, the sources said.

Soon, electric loco-hauled goods trains could be operated till Panambur Yard once the ongoing works are completed. Meanwhile, the electric sub station at Jokatte has become ready for operation and is awaiting energisation by KPTCL, the sources added.