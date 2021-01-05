Electric loco hauls goods train on Jokatte-Mangaluru Jn. section

Southern Railway’s Palakkad Division on Monday operated a goods rake hauled by an electric locomotive for the first time between Jokatte and Mangaluru Junction following the electrification of the line.
Hitherto, trains hauled by electric locos were being operated only till Mangaluru Junction from the Southern Railway network. The Mangaluru Junction-Jokatte stretch falls under the Mangaluru Junction-Panambur (New Mangalore Port) Section which is being doubled and electrified. Doubling and electrification between Jokatte and Panambur are under progress, sources in Southern Railway said. Initially, Southern Railway operated only an electric loco between Jokatte and Mangaluru Junction to test electrification on December 19, 2020.
On Monday, an empty goods rake comprising 29 BRN and 19 BOBY wagons, each with a tare weight of 25.6 tonnes and 26.8 tonnes, respectively, was hauled by the electric loco. The empty rake, named Jolarpettai Special destined to Chennai, was hauled by Loco Nos 30379 and 30444 WAP-7 MU ED, operated by Loco Pilot K.R. Meena and Assistant Loco Pilot M. Sukumaran.
The goods train successfully traversed the 15-km stretch between Jokatte and Mangaluru Junction and proceeded for onward journey, the sources said.
Soon, electric loco-hauled goods trains could be operated till Panambur Yard once the ongoing works are completed. Meanwhile, the electric sub station at Jokatte has become ready for operation and is awaiting energisation by KPTCL, the sources added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath