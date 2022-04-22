Electric loco-hauled coaching trains to run on Konkan Rly network from May 1

In the initial phase, 10 pairs, including six operating via Mangaluru, to run on electric traction

With the entire 741 km route network of Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd., a crucial link on the West Coast of the country being certified to operate trains on electric traction on March 28, the Corporation has decided to commence operation of electric loco-hauled coaching (passenger) trains in a phased manner from May 1.

In the first phase, the Corporation would receive 10 pairs of passenger trains from neighbouring zones of Central and Southern Railways on electric traction, said a notification of April 21 by KRCL communicated to other Railway zones. Of the 10, six pairs pass through Mangaluru Junction and three of them originate/ terminate at Mangaluru Central/ Junction.

The last of the sections of KRCL’s network to be certified for operating trains on electric traction by the Commissioner of Railway Safety was Ratnagiri in Maharashtra and Thivim in Goa on March 28 this year. This has enabled the Corporation to operate trains on electric traction through its 741 km route network between Thokur near Mangaluru and Roha in Maharashtra.

In a notification issued on April 21, KRCL informed other Railway zones, including the Western, the Northern, the Central and the Southern Railways, that Mail/ Express trains would be operated with electric traction in a phased manner. It gave a list of 10 pairs coaching trains that would be accepted with electric traction by taking them over from Central and Southern Railways.

The six pairs running on the Karnataka coast include, Trains 12619/12620 Mumbai LTT-Mangaluru Central-Mumbai LTT Matsyagandha Express; 12133/12134 Mumbai CSMT-Mangaluru Junction-Mumbai CSMT Express; 12617/12618 Ernakulam-Hazrath Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Mangala Lakshadweep Express; 16346/16345 Thiruvananthapuram-Mumbai LTT-Thiruvananthapuram Netravathi Express, 56640/56641 Mangaluru Central-Madgaon-Mangaluru Central passenger special and 12431/12432 Thiruvananthapuram-Hazrath Nizamuddin-Thiruvananthapuram Rajdhani Express.

The first coaching train to run on electric traction on KRCL network in Karnataka was Train No. 16515 Yeshwantpur-Karwar tri-weekly (day) express on January 20 from Mangaluru Junction. KRCL had been operating a few freight trains on electric traction between Mangaluru Junction and Karwar since May 2021 while Trains 16515/16516 were the first coaching trains to run on electric traction on the section.

KRCL network handles over 35 pairs of coaching trains operating between the southern states and the northern states, including Thiruvananthapuram and Delhi; Thiruvananthapuram-Veraval and many more. Two pairs of trains connect Mangaluru with Mumbai via KRCL network.