Electoral rolls revision begins in Udupi district

The Udupi district administration has commenced revision of electoral rolls as per directions of the Election Commission of India. The draft roll will be published on November 1.

A press release here said that the revision of rolls will continue till October 31, while claims and objections can be filed between November 1 and 30. The final electoral rolls will be published on January 5, 2022.

The administration has nominated senior revenue officers as the electoral and assistant electoral registration officers for different Assembly constituencies in the district.

Those intending to enrol for the first time should be aged 18 as on January 1, 2022. They may submit school certificate, birth certificate, Aadhaar card, passport, SSLC or PU marks card or PAN card in their support. For address proof, ration card, LPG refill receipt, electricity bill, bank pass book copy, passport, driving licence or rent agreement may be submitted.

First-time voters have to submit application in Form 6 and Non Resident Indians in Form 6A. Form 7 is to be submitted for removing one’s name from the rolls, Form 8 for correction in the rolls and 8A for change of address within the same Assembly constituency.

Eligible voters may contact the following officers for information regarding registration of names on the rolls.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner’s office on Ph: 0820-2574991, 0820-2574925, Electoral Registration Officer for the entire district and Assistant Commissioner, Kundapur, K. Raju 08254-231984, Byndoor Tahsildar and Assistant ERO for Byndoor Assembly Constituency Shobhalakshmi 08254-251657;

Kundapur Tahsildar and AERO for Kundapur constituency Kiran G. Gowraiah 08254-230357, Udupi Tahsildar and AERO for Udupi constituency Pradeep Kurdekar 0820-2520417, Brahmavar Tahsildar and AERO Kaup constituency Rajashekhara Murthy 0820-2560494 and Karkala Tahsildar and AERO, Karkala constituency, Prakash S. Maraballi 08258-230201.

The taluk offices of Kaup can be contacted on Ph: 0820-2591444 and Hebri on Ph: 08253-250201. The jurisdictional booth-level officers may also be contacted for information and registration.

Verification of the draft rolls may be carried out by visiting the offices of the ERO or AERO or the jurisdictional polling officer. Registration and verification are also possible on www.ceokarnataka.kar.nic.in or www.nvsp.in.