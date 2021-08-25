Electoral rolls revision begins; draft to be out on Nov. 1

MANGALURU

25 August 2021

The draft electoral rolls for Dakshina Kannada district will be published on November 1 even as the district administration has already commenced revision of the rolls which will continue till October 31.

A press release here said that claims and objections could be filed between November 1 and 30, while they will be disposed of by December 20. The final electoral rolls will be published on January 5, 2022.

The administration has nominated senior revenue officers as electoral registration officers (EROs) and assistant electoral registration officers (AEROs) for different Assembly constituencies in the district.

Accordingly, Puttur Assistant Commissioner Yatish Ullal (Ph: 9482326262) is the ERO for Belthangady, Puttur and Sullia constituencies, while Belthangady Tahsildar Mahesh (9902434583) is the AERO for Belthangady. Sullia Tahsildar Anitha Lakshmi (7042976487) is the AERO for Sullia and Puttur Tahsildar Ramesh Babu (94801 68864) is the AERO for Puttur Assembly constituency.

For Moodbidri, Mangaluru City North, Mangaluru City South, Mangaluru and Bantwal Assembly Constituencies, Mangaluru Assistant Commissioner C. Madan Mohan (Ph: 9972356999) is the ERO, while Mangaluru Tahsildar T.G. Guruprasad (9845285151) is the AERO for Moodbidri, Mangaluru North and Mangaluru. Mangaluru City Corporation’s Revenue Officer Vijay Kumar (9448177302) is the AERO for Mangaluru South and Bantwal Tahsildar Rashmi (9972061514) is the AERO for Bantwal Assembly constituency.

Documents required

Those intending to enrol for the first time should be aged 18 as on January 1, 2022 and may submit their school certificate, birth certificate, Aadhaar card, passport, SSLC or PU marks card or PAN card in support. For address proof, documents, including ration card, LPG refill receipt, electricity bill, bank pass book copy, passport, driving licence or rent agreement, may be submitted.

First-time voters have to submit applications in Form 6 and Non Resident Indians in Form 6A. Form 7 is to be submitted for removing one’s name from the rolls, Form 8 for correction in the rolls and 8A for change of address within the same Assembly constituency.

Verification of the draft rolls may be done by visiting the offices of the ERO or AERO or the jurisdictional polling officer. It may also be carried out on www.ceokarnataka.kar.nic.- in, www.nvsp.in or www.dk.nic.in. One can also call voter helpline 1950, the release added.