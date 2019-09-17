Election Commission urges voters to verify names on electoral rolls

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh on Monday urged voters in the district to verify their names on the electoral rolls so as to rectify mistakes and also to add missing names ahead of the special revision of electoral rolls scheduled in 2020.

The verification can be done either through the voters’ helpline app available on GooglePlay or through the national voter service portal https://www.nvsp.in. Any mistakes related to voter details can be corrected online and copies of supportive documents have to be submitted to booth-level officers for this.

Ms. Rupesh told reporters here the Election Commission of India (ECI) had directed all district electoral officers in the country to undertake an electors verification programme (EVP) from September 1 to October 15. Booth-level officers will visit every household to verify the voter list till September 30. The step was taken following several complaints of mistakes in names, missing names, etc., by the EC.

During the period, people can submit applications (online too) for registration as a voter; removal of name from the roll; verification and authentication and correction. Copies of Indian passport, driving license, Aadhaar card, identity card issued by government/semi-government agency, bank passbook, ration card and any other document approved by the ECI can be submitted.

The comprehensive draft electoral roll will be published on October 15 while objections can be filed till November 30. The commission will undertake a special campaign for four days in November while objections and claims will be disposed off by December 15. The final electoral roll will be published in the first half of January 2020, Ms. Rupesh said.

Puttur Assistant Commissioner H.K. Krishnamurthy (08251-230357/ 7760292048) is the electoral registration officer for Belthangady, Puttur and Sullia Assembly constituencies; while Mangaluru Assistant Commissioner Ravichandra Naik (0824-2220569/ 9916821123) is the registration officer for Moodbidri, Mangaluru North and South, Mangaluru and Bantwal constituencies.

Tahsildars of respective taluks are assistant electoral registration officers: Ganapathi Shastri (08256-232047/ 7019206316) for Belthangady; Guruprasad T.G., tahsildar, Mangaluru (0824-2220596/ 9449095823) for Moodbidri, Mangaluru North and Mangaluru constituencies; Vijay Kumar, revenue officer, MCC (0824-2220550/ 9448177302) for Mangaluru South; S.R. Rashmi (08255-232500/ 9972061514) for Bantwal; B. Ananthashankara (08251-232799/ 9902541695) for Puttur and Kunhi Ahmed (08257-230330/ 9481772243) for Sullia Assembly constituency.

Additional DC M.J. Roopa was present.