Election Commission takes SVEEP activities to hospitals to create voting awareness

April 05, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - MANGALURU

Yakshagana on voting rights of seniors citizens, differently abled staged at Kasturba Hospital in Manipal

The Hindu Bureau

The Udupi District Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation Committee conducted a voter awareness programme at the outpatient department of Kasturba Hospital at Manipal in Udupi district on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A brief presentation of Yakshagana, which highlighted the facilities for differently-abled and senior citizens at polling booths and also about ‘home voting’ facility, was staged at the Kasturba Hospital’s OPD in Manipal on Friday.

The Yakshagana by Niranjan Bhat, former Assistant Director in the Department for Empowerment of Differently-Abled and Senior Citizens, was part of the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activity conducted at the hospital. The programme was organised by the Udupi district administration in association Kasturba Hospital and Asare Special School, Manipal.

Inaugurating the programme, Udupi Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Prateek Bayal called upon all eligible voters to cast their vote during the two-phased Lok Sabha polls in the State on April 26 and May 7, and strengthen the democratic setup. Senior citizens and differently-abled people form an important part of democracy. Facilities have been made to help them in casting their vote at the polling booths. For any queries, clarification and complaints, people can call 1950, he said.

A.K. Shivaji, project officer, Department for Empowerment of Differently-Abled and Senior Citizens, administered the pledge for ethical voting. Special teacher Pramila from Vagjyothi Special School for the Hearing Impaired in Kundapura used the sign language to convey information about voter awareness to hearing impaired people.

Medical Superintendent of Kasturba Hospital Avinash Shetty and other staff members attended the programme.

