Election Commission directs political parties to strictly adhere to model poll code ahead of LC byelection

Deputy Commissioners of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on Friday, September 20, asked political parties to strictly adhere to the poll code of conduct in view of the byelection to Dakshina Kannada and Udupi Local Authorities Constituency scheduled for October 21.

Chairing a meeting of representatives of political parties here, Dakshina Kannada DC and Returning Officer M.P. Mullai Muhilan said that other than checkposts in constituencies’ borders, all other codes of conduct applicable to normal elections would be applicable for election from Local Authorities constituency.

Nominations would be received at his office while political parties or candidates have to obtain permission to hold campaign meetings. The Election Commission would establish a singled-window system to provide permission different agencies.

On the occasion, Mr. Muhilan handed over electoral rolls of the constituency to political parties. Zilla Panchayat CEO K. Anandh, Additional DC G. Santhosh Kumar, political parties representatives Nithin Kumar, Gurucharan, Neeraj Paul, Munir Mukkacheri, Shenon Lawrence and others were present.

No meetings

Chairing a similar meeting at Rajatadri, district office complex at Manipal-Udupi, Ms. Vidyakumari said people’s representatives and Ministers are barred from calling meetings of members of any local authority who would be casting their franchise in the upcoming elections. Routine meetings may be convened, if necessary, after obtaining permission from the respective district electoral officer, she said.

Stating that government departments or agencies are prohibited from announcing any new scheme or programme that could influence the voters. The ruling party does not have any monopoly on using public places for either landing helicopters or holding public meetings, permission would be granted on a first come, first served basis.

The DC said political parties should obtain permission before publishing/broadcasting/telecasting any poll advertisement from the district media certification and monitoring committee. No religious places should be used for campaigning while stringent action would be initiated against the concerned if voters are lured into the guise of birthday celebration and such other programmes.

G.S. Mamatha Devi, Additional DC; Siddalingappa, Additional SP; political parties representatives Chandrashekhar Prabhu, Habb Ali and Jaya Kumar and others were present.