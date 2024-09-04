Elected representatives should ensure continuity in development works: Bhandary

Regretting a lack of continuity on the part of elected representatives in executing tourism and other development projects in Mangaluru, Congress MLC and KPCC working president Manjunath Bhandary on Wednesday said he is working towards completing works for which considerable amount has been invested.

Answering a question on the delay in completing tourism development works, namely a hanging bridge connecting Sultan Battery with Tannirbhavi beach and a riverfront development project, Mr. Bhandary said unfortunately elected representatives and officials of the region do not continue with ongoing tourism and development works.

“With change in elected personnel, there is a change in thought about projects. Our mindset has to change. We should ensure the ongoing projects are completed on time to avoid losses,” he said.

The hanging bridge project has been shelved and instead a permanent bridge has been proposed between Sultan Battery and Tannirbhavi. “Recently, I had discussion about this project with Union Road and Surface Transport Minister Nitin Gadakari, who has shown interest in executing the project,” Mr. Bhandary said .

One year since the drive in Dakshina Kannada against narcotics, Mr. Bhandary said there is some change in the situation in the district with 12 private engineering and eight private medical colleges. “But drugs continue to be a issue of great concern not just in Dakshina Kannada but other parts of Karnataka. I have asked Home Minister G. Parameshwara to continue with an anti-drugs exercise,” he said.

Stating a lack of nightlife and the threat of assault if young boys are found moving with girls in Mangaluru as among reasons for the youth not willing to work in Mangaluru, Mr. Bhandhary said practices in Mangaluru and Udupi are unique and difficult for outsiders to adjust. “Though the youth here have skills they are not willing to work in their hometown.”

It is this reluctance to work in Mangaluru that is preveting big firms from opening their units in Mangaluru and Udupi. The government, meanwhile, is continuing to hold Beyond Bengaluru summits and one such event will be inaugurated by IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge shortly, he added.

