ADVERTISEMENT

Elected representatives keeping mum responsible for financial crisis at Mangalore University, says DYFI president

Published - July 15, 2024 08:57 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The State president of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) Muneer Katipalla said on Monday, July 15, that elected representatives turning a blind eye to the “financial indiscipline” at Mangalore University are directly responsible for the university facing a financial crisis now.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a gathering at the university campus at Mangalagangotri during a dharna organised by the Action Committee on Save Constituent Colleges of Mangalore University, he said that the university is now not in a position to manage its four constituent colleges which are facing the threat of closure.

Mr. Katipalla said that if students from poor and middle class families are to get educated, government education institutes should survive and thrive. But private education institutes have an upper hand over government institutes in Dakshina Kannada.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is due to the lobby by private institutes. There are brokers to supply students to private institutes managed by the rich,” he alleged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Katipalla said that many MLAs are managing private education institutes. Hence government institutes are suffering due to the lobby.

He said that the government taking over four constituent colleges of the university is only the solution now to save them from the threat of closure.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US