Elected representatives keeping mum responsible for financial crisis at Mangalore University, says DYFI president

Published - July 15, 2024 08:57 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The State president of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) Muneer Katipalla said on Monday, July 15, that elected representatives turning a blind eye to the “financial indiscipline” at Mangalore University are directly responsible for the university facing a financial crisis now.

Addressing a gathering at the university campus at Mangalagangotri during a dharna organised by the Action Committee on Save Constituent Colleges of Mangalore University, he said that the university is now not in a position to manage its four constituent colleges which are facing the threat of closure.

Mr. Katipalla said that if students from poor and middle class families are to get educated, government education institutes should survive and thrive. But private education institutes have an upper hand over government institutes in Dakshina Kannada.

“It is due to the lobby by private institutes. There are brokers to supply students to private institutes managed by the rich,” he alleged.

Mr. Katipalla said that many MLAs are managing private education institutes. Hence government institutes are suffering due to the lobby.

He said that the government taking over four constituent colleges of the university is only the solution now to save them from the threat of closure.

