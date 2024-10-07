ADVERTISEMENT

Elderly woman’s body traced, flash floods leave trail of disaster in Hebri taluk of Udupi district

Updated - October 07, 2024 08:56 pm IST - MANGALURU

The body was found stuck in shrubs about 4 km downstream from her residence. The Hebri police arranged the postmortem procedure

The Hindu Bureau

Villagers carrying the body of Chandra Gowdthi, who was washed away in flash floods on Sunday, October 6. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

A car that was washed away from a villager’s house was found in the arecanut plantation downstream of Bammagundi Rivulet on Monday, October 7. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

A house was completely damaged in the flash floods at Bammagundi Rivulet in Balladi village of Hebri taluk on Sunday, October 6. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

Residents of Balladi village in Hebri taluk of Udupi district traced the body of Chandra Gowdthi, 90, who was washed away in the Sunday flash floods near Mudradi, on Monday, October 7.

The elderly woman had gone just outside her house when waters in the Bammagundi rivulet flowing nearby rose washing her away. The body was found stuck in shrubs about 4 km downstream from her residence. Villagers took out the body while the Hebri police arranged the postmortem procedure.

Residents of Bannadi, taking an afternoon nap on Sunday, were in shock when the rains intensified and it began pouring. Accompanied by thunder and lightning, the rains pounded the region even as the rivulet breached its banks and entered agricultural lands and residences.

For almost two hours, the region witnessed torrential rains in which two cars and a few two-wheelers were washed away. Though heavy rains were nothing unusual for the residents located on the foothills of the Western Ghats, Sunday’s downpour was something unseen for long.

A few houses were damaged due to rains and flash floods. Vast extents of arecanut plantations, paddy fields and rubber plantations were also damaged.

