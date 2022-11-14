Elderly woman robbed of ornaments, cash in Naravi village

November 14, 2022 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - MANGALURU

Four masked men robbed a 67-year-old woman of her ornaments and cash, in all, a booty worth ₹4.6 lakh, in Naravi village of Belthangady taluk on Saturday night.

The police said that Prabhavati Nayak lived alone in the old block of her house located in an isolated place in Arasikatte of Naravi village.

At 7 p.m. on Saturday, the four masked men entered the block where Ms. Nayak lived. They tied her hands and legs to a chair and closed her mouth with a piece of cloth. They took the gold chain and a pair of earrings that Ms. Nayak was wearing and moved to the new block of her house. The robbers stayed there for about 30 minutes and left.

Ms. Nayak managed to untie herself and called her neighbours to inform them about the theft. She then went into her house to find that that the robbers had also taken away three each gold bangles, gold rings and gold chains and also cash that were kept in a cupboard in the bedroom. In all, robbers made away with the booty worth ₹4.6 lakh.

Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane said that the police suspected the involvement of local people in the crime as the robbers were found speaking in Tulu. A special team has been formed to trace the accused. A case has been registered in the Venur Police Station, he said.