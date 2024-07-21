GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Elderly woman loses ₹3 lakh in Udupi

Published - July 21, 2024 10:17 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A 72-year-old woman from Karkala lost over ₹3 lakh from her two bank accounts to an online fraud.

In the complaint to Karkala Town police, the victim said she received an SMS of the deduction of ₹99,999 and ₹49,999 from her Canara Bank account on July 15 and 16 respectively. She had also received SMS on July 14 about the deduction of ₹5 from her ICICI account. Further, there was deduction of ₹19,999 and ₹30,000 on July 15, and ₹99,999 on July 16 from the ICICI account.

The woman filed the complaint that she has been cheated of ₹3,00,001. Her complaint was registered on Saturday, for offences punishable under Section 318 (2) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 66 (D) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore / theft & burglary / crime / senior citizens / police / cyber crime / banking

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.