Elderly woman loses ₹3 lakh in Udupi

A 72-year-old woman from Karkala lost over ₹3 lakh from her two bank accounts to an online fraud.

In the complaint to Karkala Town police, the victim said she received an SMS of the deduction of ₹99,999 and ₹49,999 from her Canara Bank account on July 15 and 16 respectively. She had also received SMS on July 14 about the deduction of ₹5 from her ICICI account. Further, there was deduction of ₹19,999 and ₹30,000 on July 15, and ₹99,999 on July 16 from the ICICI account.

The woman filed the complaint that she has been cheated of ₹3,00,001. Her complaint was registered on Saturday, for offences punishable under Section 318 (2) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 66 (D) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.