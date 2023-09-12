HamberMenu
Elderly woman dies after falling off from bus

September 12, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

 

A 66-year-old woman died of injuries after she fell down from the entrance of a private bus as the driver moved the vehicle even before she climbed into the bus in Moodbidri police limits on Tuesday morning. 

The police gave the name of the victim as Neelamma, resident of Maroor village in Moodbidri taluk.

She had boarded the bus at Kuntodi to go to Moodbidri, said her grandson Tejas in his complaint to the police. 

While Tejas had started for his college in Moodbidri, his grandmother too joined him to visit a hospital in the town.

The grandson boarded the bus from the rear door while the grandmother boarded from the front. Even before she completely got into the bus, conductor Ashok blew the whistle and driver Prasanna moved the bus.

The elderly lady fell off the bus and lost consciousness owing to head injuries. She died on the way to a hospital in Moodbidri. 

The Moodbidri police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving causing death against the crew.

The crew was arrested and released on station bail, said Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal.

Though the bus was fitted with pneumatic doors, the crew failed to close them before the bus moved, he added.

