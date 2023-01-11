Elderly woman, daughter drown in well in Kundapura

January 11, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - MANGALURU

An elderly woman and her daughter drowned when they fell into a well in Asodu village in Kundapura taluk on Monday.

The police gave the names of the deceased as Gulabi Shedthi, 85, and her daughter Devaki Shedthi, 58. Police suspect that Gulabi must have fallen into the well initially and her daughter jumped in to save her. In the process, both must have drowned.

Neighbour Sadashiva Shetty in his complaint to the police said while he was walking in front of the house of the deceased in the afternoon, he saw a body in the well. When people in the surrounding area gathered, they found two bodies. Gulabi had eyesight problem and must have fallen into the well accidentally, he told the police. The police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating.

Arecanut plucker dies

An arecanut plucker Babu Naik, 60, died of injuries after he fell down from an arecanut tree in Shankaranarayana police limits on Monday. His son Suresh Naik, resident of Yadamoge, told the police that Babu had gone to work for Bhaskara Shetty at Chinaberu village. While plucking arecanut, he fell down from the areca palm and was taken to the Siddapura government hospital initially. From there, he was taken to Kundapura Government Hospital and the district hospital at Udupi. He died of injuries on the way to Udupi, Suresh said.

Shankaranarayana police have registered a case of unnatural death.

Boy drowns

A seven-year-old boy died after he fell into a pond adjacent to Maddodi rivulet in Byndoor police limits on Tuesday. Police gave the name of the deceased as Anil, son of Suresh Bahadur and Basanthi.

Suresh was working for Joyi at Kallolikal house, Maddodi and stayed in the farm along with the family. Basanthi had gone to wash clothes to the rivulet along with Anil in the evening. She sent back her son as he it was getting dark. On the way back, the boy fell into the pond adjacent to the rivulet and drowned.

Byndoor police have registered an unnatural death case and are investigating.