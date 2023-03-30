HamberMenu
Elderly woman crushed under the wheels of city bus in Bendoorwell

Incident causes uproar among city residents who want the police to rein in bus drivers

March 30, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

An elderly woman was crushed under the wheels of a city bus from which she had just alighted at Bendoorwell Circle on Thursday.

The police identified the victim as Irin D’Souza, 65, a city resident. While she was crossing the road in front of the bus from which she had just alighted, the driver moved the bus, the police said.

The bus, plying on Route No. 4B from Saripalla to the city, had halted at Bendoorwell Circle after crossing the Agnes junction.

As the woman was crossing the road in front of the bus, the bus hit her even as its front wheel rolled over the victim causing her instantaneous death, the police said.

The bus driver was identified as Bhaskar, a resident of Mangalajyothi Nagar in Vamanjoor.

An 11 year-old boy, who was riding pillion with his mother on a scooter, was crushed under the wheels of a city bus on March 24 at the same location.

The accidents and deaths have created an uproar among the denizens who have urged the city traffic police to rein in bus drivers.

The Bendoorwell junction that handles traffic from three directions, from Balmatta, Pumpwell, and Kadri, has been one of the busiest. With shops and commercial establishments located in the vicinity and insufficient pedestrian infrastructure, people are forced to walk on roads endangering their life.

Four bus stops, two each on Balmatta Road opposite to each other and two each on Bendoorwell Main Road, are located at the junction itself.

