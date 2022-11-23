  1. EPaper
Elderly man, son found dead

It is suspected that the death could be due to consumption of wild mushroom

November 23, 2022 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

An 80-year-old man and his 41-year-old son were found dead at their residence on Tuesday at their Kerimaru house in Puduvettu village, Belthangady taluk.

It is suspected that the death could be due to consumption of wild mushroom.

The complainant Kartha, 60, told the Dharmasthala police that his younger brother Odiyappa had brought some mushroom from the nearby forest the previous day. Their father Guruva Mera too was at home.

The complainant left for Puduvatte at that time and stayed overnight at a relative’s house. When he returned early on Tuesday morning, he found his father and brother lying outside the house. Their neighbours found the two dead.

They found the two having consumed the mushroom, which could be poisonous.

Dharmasthala police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating.

