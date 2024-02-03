Elderly man looses ₹18 lakh to online investment fraud

February 03, 2024 07:19 am | Updated 07:19 am IST - MANGALURU

A 74-year-old resident of B. Mooda in Bantwal was defrauded of ₹18.92 lakh to links that promised of good returns for investment in online trading.

In the complaint to Bantwal Town Police on Thursday, Subraya Rama Madiwala said that he recently received a message from an unknown number through WhatsApp that undertaking online trading through ‘Kuroto Capital Fund’ would fetch good returns for the investment. He then joined WhatsApp group related to online trading and also attended a webinar related to the issue.

Having been convinced of good returns, Mr. Madiwala started sending money to bank accounts purportedly linked to groups involved in online trading. He first transferred ₹50,000 in November 2023, and followed it with an investment of ₹2 lakh on January 11, 2024. He invested a total ₹18.92 lakh but failed to receive any money in return. When he inquired by calling the persons linked to the bank accounts, they asked the former to make more investment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Having realised about being cheated of the amount, Mr. Madiwala filed the complaint. The Bantwal Town police registered his complaint for offences punishable under Sections 66 (C) and 66(D) of Information Technology Act and under Sections 419 and 420 of Indian Penal Code.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.