GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Elderly man looses ₹18 lakh to online investment fraud

February 03, 2024 07:19 am | Updated 07:19 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A 74-year-old resident of B. Mooda in Bantwal was defrauded of ₹18.92 lakh to links that promised of good returns for investment in online trading.

In the complaint to Bantwal Town Police on Thursday, Subraya Rama Madiwala said that he recently received a message from an unknown number through WhatsApp that undertaking online trading through ‘Kuroto Capital Fund’ would fetch good returns for the investment. He then joined WhatsApp group related to online trading and also attended a webinar related to the issue.

Having been convinced of good returns, Mr. Madiwala started sending money to bank accounts purportedly linked to groups involved in online trading. He first transferred ₹50,000 in November 2023, and followed it with an investment of ₹2 lakh on January 11, 2024. He invested a total ₹18.92 lakh but failed to receive any money in return. When he inquired by calling the persons linked to the bank accounts, they asked the former to make more investment.

Having realised about being cheated of the amount, Mr. Madiwala filed the complaint. The Bantwal Town police registered his complaint for offences punishable under Sections 66 (C) and 66(D) of Information Technology Act and under Sections 419 and 420 of Indian Penal Code.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.