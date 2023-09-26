HamberMenu
Elderly man dies of injuries after falling out of moving KSRTC bus

September 26, 2023 07:29 am | Updated 07:30 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A 63 year-old man died of head injuries after falling out of a moving KSRTC bus in Kadaba police limits on Sunday.

The police gave the name of the victim as Achyuta Gowda, a resident of Kadaba. The victim and another traveller Rukmayya, 36, had boarded the bus at Kadaba town towards Uppinangady.

Driver U.R. Shashidhar moved the bus even as conductor Anand Naik failed to close the rear door. Both passengers, who were still on the footboard, fell down. While Achyuta Gowda received severe head injuries, Rukmayya suffered bruises, complainant K. Prashanth Kumar told the police.

The victim died of injuries at the Puttur Government Hospital. The Kadaba Police have registered a case of causing death by negligence among other provisions against the bus crew and are investigating.

