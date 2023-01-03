Elderly couple die after being hit by car while crossing NH 66 in Kundapura

January 03, 2023 12:08 pm | Updated 12:08 pm IST - MANGALURU

An elderly couple died after being hit by a car as they were crossing National Highway 66 near Vinayak movie hall in Kundapura of Udupi district in Karnataka on January 2 night.

The police gave the names of the deceased as Mahabala Shetty, 68, and his wife Sarojini alias Buddamma Shetty, 60.

The police said the two were hit by a car going from Kundapura to Udupi. Mahabala Shetty died on the spot. Sarojini Shetty was taken to a private hospital in Kundapura and then to another private hospital in Udupi, where she succumbed.

Kundapura traffic police registered a case against car driver Manjunath for offences punishable under Sections 279 and 304 (A) of the Indian Penal Code.