Elderly couple die after being hit by car while crossing NH 66 in Kundapura

An elderly couple died after being hit by a car as they were crossing National Highway 66 near Vinayak movie hall in Kundapura of Udupi district in Karnataka on January 2 night.
The police gave the names of the deceased as Mahabala Shetty, 68, and his wife Sarojini alias Buddamma Shetty, 60.
The police said the two were hit by a car going from Kundapura to Udupi. Mahabala Shetty died on the spot. Sarojini Shetty was taken to a private hospital in Kundapura and then to another private hospital in Udupi, where she succumbed.
Kundapura traffic police registered a case against car driver Manjunath for offences punishable under Sections 279 and 304 (A) of the Indian Penal Code.
