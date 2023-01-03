ADVERTISEMENT

Elderly couple die after being hit by car while crossing NH 66 in Kundapura

January 03, 2023 12:08 pm | Updated 12:08 pm IST - MANGALURU

Husband died on the spot and wife succumbed in a hospital

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of NH 66 in Kundapura. The couple were being hit by a car as they were crossing National Highway 66 near Vinayak movie hall in Kundapura of Udupi district in Karnataka on January 2, 2023.

An elderly couple died after being hit by a car as they were crossing National Highway 66 near Vinayak movie hall in Kundapura of Udupi district in Karnataka on January 2 night.

The police gave the names of the deceased as Mahabala Shetty, 68, and his wife Sarojini alias Buddamma Shetty, 60.

The police said the two were hit by a car going from Kundapura to Udupi. Mahabala Shetty died on the spot. Sarojini Shetty was taken to a private hospital in Kundapura and then to another private hospital in Udupi, where she succumbed.

Kundapura traffic police registered a case against car driver Manjunath for offences punishable under Sections 279 and 304 (A) of the Indian Penal Code.

