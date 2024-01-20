Elaborate security arrangements for smooth conduct of events related to Ram temple consecration

January 20, 2024 11:01 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Mangaluru city police has made elaborate security arrangements for the smooth conduct of pujas and other functions at 196 places in Mangaluru on Monday to mark the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

In a press release, Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal said three Deputy Police Commissioners, six Assistant Commissioners of Police, 11 Inspectors, 37 Sub-Inspectors, and 781 police personnel will be deployed for the bandobust. The police have identified 131 sensitive places where personnel will be deployed during the day and night.

Check-points will be set up at 14 places. As many as 57 vehicles will be used to make continuous rounds. Nine City Armed Reserve parties and three platoons of the Karnataka State Reserve Police will also be deployed.

Mr. Agrawal said special patrolling rounds have been planned during the early morning and the late-night hours. At important places where there is large gathering of people, anti-sabotage checks will be carried out.

Area domination exercises and route marches are being conducted at multiple places in the city to instill confidence in the minds of people.

In keeping with practices elsewhere in the state, Mr. Agrawal said no permission will be given to hold any kind of procession or rally on Monday. The police, in coordination with the Mangaluru City Corporation, are keeping strict watch over banners and flexes put up in the city.

The organisers have been asked to ensure the safety of the flexes that are put up. Peace committee meetings have been conducted at all police stations, he said.

Proposal has been sent to the Deputy Commissioner, Dakshina Kannada district, for closure of bars and wine shops on Sunday and Monday, Mr. Agrawal said.

