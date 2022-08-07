Eight trains to get AC First Class, AC II tier coach from September

Special Correspondent August 07, 2022 00:53 IST

The Southern Railways will augment eight trains with one AC First Class cum AC II tier coach from next month.

The trains are No. 16603 Mangaluru Central - Thiruvananthapuram Central Maveli Express (from September 23), No. 16604 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Mangaluru Central Maveli Express (from September 24), No. 12602 Mangaluru Central- Chennai Central Mail (from September 25), No. 12601 Chennai Central-Mangaluru Central Mail (from September 28).

Train No. 22638 Mangaluru Central- Chennai Central West Coast Express (from September 27), No. 22637 Chennai Central-Mangaluru Central West Coast Express (from September 26), No. 16630 Mangaluru Central – Thiruvananthapuram Central Malabar Express (from September 29) and train No. 16629 Thiruvananthapuram Central - Mangaluru Central Malabar Express (from September 30), according to a release from the Palakkad Division of the Southern Railway.