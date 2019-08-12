Eight trains cancelled

Services of eight trains have been cancelled following heavy rain in Kerala.

According to a press release by Konkan Railway, Train No 10215 Madgaon-Ernakulam Express was cancelled on Sunday and the return train [10216] will not run on Monday for want of rake.

Train No 22150 Pune-Ernakulam Poorna Express was cancelled on Sunday and the return train [22149] will not run on Tuesday.

Train No 11098 Ernakulam-Pune Express train will not run on August 12.

Train No 19577 Tirunalveli-Jamnagar Express train and Train No 12283 Ernakulam-Nizamuddin Express train have been cancelled on Tuesday.

Train No 12483 Kochuveli-Amritsar Express train will not run on Wednesday, the release said.