Eight trains cancelled

Services of eight trains have been cancelled following heavy rain in Kerala.
According to a press release by Konkan Railway, Train No 10215 Madgaon-Ernakulam Express was cancelled on Sunday and the return train [10216] will not run on Monday for want of rake.
Train No 22150 Pune-Ernakulam Poorna Express was cancelled on Sunday and the return train [22149] will not run on Tuesday.
Train No 11098 Ernakulam-Pune Express train will not run on August 12.
Train No 19577 Tirunalveli-Jamnagar Express train and Train No 12283 Ernakulam-Nizamuddin Express train have been cancelled on Tuesday.
Train No 12483 Kochuveli-Amritsar Express train will not run on Wednesday, the release said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor