Eight samples test negative in DK

Eight throat swab samples sent so far from the district have tested negative for COVID-19, while 11 fresh samples have been sent for testing, said Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh in a statement here on Sunday.

As many as 377 persons were screened on Sunday and 106 were advised home quarantine. Nine persons, who had symptoms of viral infection, were admitted to the isolation ward in a few private hospitals in the city.

Following reports of two college hostels seeking COVID-19-free certificates from hostel inmates returning from their home towns, Ms. Rupesh said no institution has the authority to seek such certificates. She asked people not to fall prey to rumours. While asking people not to get admitted to hospitals for common cold and fever, Ms. Rupesh said none should panic about the situation. She reiterated the need for those returning from foreign countries to undergo 14 days of home quarantine.

In another note, Uttara Kannada Deputy Commissioner K. Harish Kumar said movements of tourists has been restricted to a great extent. Medical shops were under surveillance and have been instructed to have a ethical responsibility during the time of crisis.

Throat swab samples of three persons, including of one who came forward voluntarily, have been sent for tests. The results of the test will be communicated once the reports are received. Home quarantine of all persons who have returned from foreign countries was continuing as per the standard operating procedure, he said.