Eight python hatchlings released into Bantwal forest
Following a rescue call, snake catcher ‘Snake’ Kiran Pinto had taken the 10 eggs to his house in Bantwal
Forest department in Dakshina Kannada has released eight python offspring to the forest in Bantwal after the eggs hatched.
The eight eggs were among the 10 python eggs that were found at an under-construction site in Dongarkery in Mangaluru on May 12. Following a rescue call, snake catcher ‘Snake’ Kiran Pinto said he brought the 10 eggs to his house in Bantwal and kept them in a safe, warm place.
“Two eggs were damaged but the remaining eight hatched,” Mr. Kiran said. The hatchlings were given to the forest department staff led by Bantwal Range Forest Officer Rajesh Baligar, who released them into the forest in the evening on June 22.
Mr. Kiran said python eggs are generally found in areas filled with laterite stones. “As the city has old underground sewer lines and rodents move a lot through such lines, eggs of pythons are found in these spaces,” he said. Mr. Kiran said this was the eighth time he had provided artificial heating facility to eggs at his house and had the hatchlings released into the forest.
Mr. Kiran has been catching snakes for over a decade. He is among the snake catchers that the Forest Department recently recognised as part of the drive to streamline the work of rescue and rehabilitation of snakes in the district. ‘Snake’ Kiran can be contacted on 9480002382.
