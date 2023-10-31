HamberMenu
Eight from DK-Udupi chosen for State Rajyotsava award

October 31, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Prashanth Shetty, Principal, SDM College of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences, has been chosen for the Rajyotsava Award.

Prashanth Shetty, Principal, SDM College of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences, has been chosen for the Rajyotsava Award. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Six individuals and two institutions from undivided Dakshina Kannada were among those selected for the Karnataka Rajyotsava Award on Tuesday.

From Dakshina Kannada district, Yakshagana ‘bhagavatha’ (singer) K. Leelavathi Baipadithaya, social worker Charmadi Hasanabba, SDM College of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences, Ujire, principal Prashanth Shetty, journalist and former media advisor to the then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Dinesh Amin Mattu, Muslim Educational Institutions Federation and Maruthi Janaseva Sangha, have been chosen for the award.

Yakshagana artist Argodu Mohan Das Shenoy and Haji Abdulla Parkala are the ones chosen for the award from Udupi district.

