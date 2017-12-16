Eight crew members of sunken vessel rescued off Lakshadweep

Coast Guard Karnataka personnel coordinated the rescue operation of eight crew members of cargo vessel Sumithra that sank off Androth island in Lakshadweep on Friday.

Cargo vessel Sumithra had set on sail from Beypore Port in Kozhikode district with construction material and vegetables and was drifting since Wednesday off Androth island.

Turbulent sea

The vessel thereafter sank owing to turbulent sea and the crew members were rescued by Motor Tanker Gaschem Norsee, which was transiting from the area.

Indian Coast Guard Ship Savithribai Phule, based in Mangaluru, rushed to the rescue of the sinking vessel on getting intimation from Coast Guard, Kavaratti.

However, by the time it reached the spot, MSV Sumithra had already sunk owing to engine failure. Personnel on board Indian Coast Guard Ship Savithribai Phule picked up the crew members, provided them first aid, food, water , and medicine, before handing them over to the Lakshadweep administration at Androth Port on Saturday morning, stated a release from the Coast Guard.

Throughout the rescue and coordination operation, the sea was rough and the personnel accomplished the task under hostile weather conditions, the release added.

Coast Guard Karnataka Commander Deputy Inspector General S.S. Dasila commended the personnel and said enhanced operational efficiency and readiness of the ship resulted in the rescue of people.

Coast Guard always believes in effective sharing of information and coordination among various stakeholders in search and rescue operations, he said.