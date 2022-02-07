Eight COVID-19 deaths in twin districts

MANGALURU

07 February 2022 23:43 IST

Dakshina Kannada reported four COVID-19 deaths and 90 new cases on Monday. With 295 patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 1,760. The test positive rate was put at 1.76 %.Of the four deaths, two were from Mangaluru taluk and one each from Bantwal and Belthangady taluks. Three patients who died had co-morbidities.With 13,408 people vaccinated, the number of people who have received the vaccine in Dakshina Kannada reached 33.16 lakh. Of these, 17.67 lakh have taken their first dose, 15.13 lakh their second, while 35,554 people have taken the precautionary dose.

Udupi district reported four COVID-19 deaths and 85 new cases. All the four patients who died had co-morbidities. Of the new patients,41 are symptomatic and 44 asymptomatic. With 280 patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 1,764. The overall TPR was put at 7.5%.

