Eight COVID-19 deaths in twin districts

Dakshina Kannada reported five COVID-19 deaths and 317 new cases on Thursday. With 623 patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 2,789. Test positivity rate (TPR) was put at 4.94%.

Of the five deaths, two patients each were from Mangaluru taluk and Bantwal taluk and one from outside the district. All the five deceased had co-morbid conditions. A fine of ₹1.14 crore has been collected so far in 94,914 cases of norms violation.

With 17,584 people getting the vaccine on Thursday, the total number of vaccinated people in Dakshina Kannada has reached 32.63 lakh. Of these, 17.56 lakh have taken the first dose and 14.73 their second. As many as 33,708 people have taken the precautionary dose.

In Udupi district, three COVID-19 patients died, 309 new cases were reported. Of the new cases, 136 patients are symptomatic, while 173 patients are asymptomatic. With 898 patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 2,696. TPR stood at 9.8%.

There are 86 patients in the general ward, 34 in the high dependency unit, 16 in ICU without ventilators and eight in ICU with ventilators in Udupi district. There are 42 active containment zones. A fine of ₹60.94 lakh has been collected so far in 55,123 cases of norms violation.

As many as 10.32 lakh people have taken their first dose, 8.78 lakh their second and 32,707 people have taken the precautionary dose in the district so far.