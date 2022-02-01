Eight COVID-19 deaths in twin districts

Dakshina Kannada reported six COVID-19 deaths and 363 new cases on Monday. With 816 patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 3,954. Test positivity rate (TPR) was put at 5.67%.

With 12,000 people getting vaccinated on Monday, the total number in Dakshina Kannada has reached 32.16 lakh. Of these, 17.42 lakh have taken their first dose and 14.42 their second. As many as 31,658 people have taken the precautionary dose so far.

In Udupi district, two COVID-19 patients died and 337 new cases were reported. Of the new cases, 208 patients are symptomatic, while 129 patients are asymptomatic. With 831 patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 4,479. TPR was put at 16.59%.

There are 91 patients in the general ward, 33 in the high dependency unit, 22 in ICU without ventilators and nine in ICU with ventilators in Udupi.

As many as 10.10 lakh people have taken their first dose, 8.54 lakh their second and 25,770 people have taken the precautionary dose so far in Udupi district.