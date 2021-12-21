Eight cases of Omicron; all patients have recovered

With one more case of Omicron variant being reported from Dakshina Kannada, the district has reported six cases of the variant so far. In addition, Udupi district has reported two cases of the variant for the first time.

With this, the coastal belt has reported eight cases of the variant so far. All the patients have recovered and are doing fine, according to Health Department officials.

Dakshina Kannada Disease Surveillance Officer K. Jagadeesha said that the new case in the disrict has been reported from the same cluster, Srinivasa Nursing College, Valachil, which had reported a case of the variant on December 18. Both patients are nursing students who are doing fine, he said.

Their swab samples were among the samples of 19 students which had been sent for genomic analysis on December 10 after they tested positive for COVID-19 on December 9, Dr. Jagadeesha said. The swab sample of the second student was collected again on Sunday for test, he said.

Udupi case

Meanwhile, the Omicron variants were found in the samples of an 82-year-old person and his 72-year-old wife in Udupi.

A Health Department official in Udupi said that their samples had been sent for genomic analysis on November 30 and the test results were received on December 19. Both the patients have recovered now, the official said.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao told presspersons in Udupi on Monday that the couple did not have COVID-19 symptoms or any other health complexities.

Referring to the same case in a family, he said that a 11-year-old girl who wanted to attend offline classes in a school in Bengaluru got herself tested on November 26 first. She tested positive for COVID-19. Later, four primary contacts in her family were tested and three of them tested positive for COVID-19. Her grandfather and grandmother tested positive for Omicron variant.

The elderly couple, who have tested positive for Omicron, had taken their first dose this March and the second in May. The 73-year-old woman in the case is a cancer patient and is under medication. However, she is doing well, Mr. Rao said.

He said that the travel history of people in the family of two who tested positive for Omicron is being ascertained.