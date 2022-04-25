Eight booked for assault and outraging modesty of woman in Belthangady

Special Correspondent April 25, 2022

The Belthangady police have registered cases of assault and of outraging the modesty of a woman, among others, against eight persons, including four women, from Halakke village near Ujire after a dispute over land.

The complainant, Surekha, told the police that the accused assaulted her, her mother Leela, her sister Jyothi, and her relative Harish on April 19, when Mr. Harish was attempting to build a house on government land.

According to the complaint, Anil and Lokayya Naik objected to the construction saying the land belonged to them and they had plans to raise a plantation.

When the village accountant and the Panchayat Development Officer concerned visited the spot to sort out the issue on April 19, the accused allegedly objected, resulting in the duo returning.

When Ms. Surekha asked the accused why they were objecting to the house construction on government land, four women, Gulabi, Kusuma, Suguna, and Lalitha, allegedly assaulted her, Ms. Jyothi, and later Ms. Leela.

In the melee, the complainant’s dress was torn while the accused allegedly recorded the events on video.

Ms. Surekha also named Santhosh and Sandeep in her complaint and said all the accused issued threats to the victims.

The Belthangady police have registered a case under Sections 143, 147, 148, 323, 324, 354, 354 (B), 504 and 506 read with Section 149 of the Indian Penal Code against the accused and are investigating.