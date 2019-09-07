Efforts will be made to retain Senthil in civil service: Khader

While extending his support to the new Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh, Mangaluru MLA U.T. Khader on Saturday said efforts were being made to convince the previous Deputy Commissioner Sasikanth Senthil S. to remain in civil service.

“He is a good officer and services of such officers are needed for the public at large. I have asked Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar to prevail upon Mr. Senthil to remain in civil service,” he said.

He has suggested Mr. Bhaskar to consider giving Mr. Senthil leave for some time and allow the officer to resume services at a later date “when he gets relief from the turmoil he is going through.”

Mr. Khader told reporters that he had a discussion with Mr. Senthil over the current affairs in the country when he had been to the latter’s office on August 30 with regard to works related to his Assembly constituency. “We discussed various issues and their impact for nearly 30 minutes. There was no indication about his frustration to the actions of the Union government,” he said.

Mr. Khader said he was surprised over the grant of leave to Mr. Senthil for three days during the sensitive period of Muharram and Ganeshotsava celebrations in the district. “The Chief Secretary told me that he had applied leave citing health issue of his father. I was taken aback to hear about his resignation on Friday,” he said.

While expressing concern over the recent resignations of young IAS and IPS officers, Mr. Khader said it was necessary for the State and the Union governments to create fearless environment for civil servants to discharge their duty. “There will always be work pressure. It is necessary for civil servants to overcome this pressure and work for the betterment of people,” he said.