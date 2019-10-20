Efforts on to revive ailing Brahmavar sugar factory: Bhat

Raghupati Bhat, MLA, said on Saturday that efforts were on to revive the ailing Brahmavar Cooperative Sugar Factory by leasing it to a private entity. He was speaking after inaugurating the two-day Krishi Mela organised by the Zonal Agricultural and Horticultural Research Station (ZAHRS) and other organisations, here.

Mr. Bhat said that he and the chairman of the Brahmavar Sugar Factory had recently met officials of the Sugar Ministry in Bengaluru. They had sought funds from the State government for the revival of the factory that had shut in 2004. But the officials had made it clear that the government had decided to lease ailing sugar factories in the State to private parties through tenders.

The first stage of Varahi Irrigation Project had been implemented. Now, there was water available for sugarcane cultivation in the district. “Our objective is to save the sugar factory to help the farmers,” he said.

Mr. Bhat said that presently a Diploma College of Agriculture was functioning here. He would urge Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to upgrade this to an undergraduate college and allot funds for the upgrade in the next State Budget. There was enough land available here for the construction of a degree college for agriculture.

He said that many youth in the district were not inclined towards agriculture. This was because, firstly, agriculture was perceived to be unprofitable, and secondly, there was a non-availability of workers. Most of the farmers practising agriculture in the district were older than 50.

However, it was possible to make agriculture profitable by adopting modern technology. Using agricultural equipment would reduce dependence on workers, Mr. Bhat said.

Dinakar Babu, ZP president, released the flood resistant ‘Sahyadri Panchamukhi’ variety of paddy on the occasion. The ZAHRS had already given this variety of paddy to farmers in flood-prone areas of the district. The farmers had cultivated this variety on about 40 acres of land in the district and found it to be flood resistant.