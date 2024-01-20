Effective public health communication becomes important in disseminating right information, says MAHE pro VC

January 20, 2024 09:50 am | Updated 09:50 am IST - MANGALURU

Good communication becomes important to disseminate proper information, particularly during critical times, including the COVID-19 pandemic when miscommunication and social media chaos were prevalent, said Madhu Veeraraghavan, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Manipal Academy of Higher Education.

He was speaking after inaugurating a two-day Consultation on Dynamics and Aspects of Public Health Communication in India organised by the Manipal Institute of Communication (MIC) and MAHE at Manipal on Friday.

Effective communication could have helped in fighting the challenges and improving health outcomes, he said while introducing the topic for discussion that focussed on the need, scope, and relevance of health communication.

MICA, Ahmedabad Adjunct Professor Arbind Sinha highlighted the relevance of the right information that needs to reach the right people. When a particular information is clear, the consequences of a pandemic could become milder. One needs to create an environment preparing and empowering the target population with the right communication/information for such eventualities, he said.

Former and founding director of ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre, Gorakhpur, Rajni Kant Srivastava highlighted the need for scientific research to be simplified and communicated to the community as otherwise the outcomes remain limited in its implications.

Public Health Communication and Advocacy Expert Subhadra Menon said health communication is both science and art. It is scientific yet creative and artistic at its core. She pointed at the need for numerical narratives in health communication to be deconstructed to social narratives for it to be fully effective.

MIC Director Padma Rani, Associate Professor Manjula Veeraraghavan and others were present.

