Educational institutions should create awareness among students on preventing road accidents: Police Commissioner

January 11, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - MANGALURU

Educational institutions should take active part in making students aware on traffic rules and road safety regulations, which will go a long way in bringing down the number of road accidents, said Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal in Mangaluru on Thursday.

Speaking at the inauguration of National Road Safety Week observed from January 11 to 17, Mr. Agrawal said though road safety week programmes are being held annually for the last 14 years, there has not been any change in the number of people getting killed in accidents in the country. A total of 1.6 lakh pesons were killed in accidents in 2018.

Nearly 80% of the accident victims are from the age group of 15 to 45. Parents should not hand over their vehicles to their under-aged children. Schools and other educational institutions should make students aware about traffic rules and road safety norms.

Emphasising on the need to prevent road accidents, Mr. Agrawal said: “It’s our responsibility to save lives. We should understand that our life is important.”

The city police, he said, intend to make motorists follow traffic rules and reduce accidents. Traffic policemen and traffic wardens are working under adverse conditions on the city roads for the safety of motorists, he said.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) B.P. Dinesh Kumar said on an average 800 accidents are reported every year in Mangaluru city in which 125 persons die and 900 persons get injured.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Geetha D. Kulkarni gave a presentation that comprised videos of some of recent accidents in the city and cautioned people against driving without helmets, jay walking, triple riding, footboard travelling, and use of shrill horns.

Resident Medical Officer of Government Wenlock Hospital Sudhakar also spoke. Regional Transport Officer Shridhar Mallad was present.

Traffic wardens Francis Maxim Moras and Roshon Roy Sequeira and autorickshaw driver Ramesh Kavoor were felicitated for their service in city traffic regulation. Traffic police inspectors K.Krishnanada, Gopalakrishna Krisha Bhat, Mohammed Sharif, and Ramesh Hanapur, and other traffic police personnel were also honoured.

Scouts, Guides and NSS volunteers from different educational institutions in the city attended the programme.

Mr. Kumar on Thursday unveiled the hoarding of KMC Hospital about road safety at the B.R. Ambedkar Circle. Pro Vice-Chancellor of MAHE Mangaluru campus Dilip G. Naik was present.