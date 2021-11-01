Educational institutions demand resumption of train services

Thousands of students travelling from border areas of Kerala to Mangaluru facing hardship

The Dakshina Kannada District Pre University College Principals Association, Mangaluru, has urged the Railway Ministry to resume forthwith services of passenger trains between North Kerala and Mangaluru to help students travel from border areas of Kerala to Mangaluru.

In a recent letter to Railway Minister, the association said that earlier too representations were made seeking resumption of passenger train services from Kerala to Mangaluru. Thousands of students travel from the border areas, including Kasaragod and Manjeshwar, to Mangaluru to pursue education, right from high school to professional courses, every day.

With the State Government allowing resumption of physical classes from Class 1, there has been a great demand for passenger train services, the association said. It noted that all regular travellers entering the State from Kerala undergo weekly RT-PCR tests as mandated by the government and this is being followed by students too.

Secretary and Correspondent, Ganapathi Aided PU College, Mahesh L. Bondal told The Hindu that students are now being forced to travel by buses incurring heavy expenditure. There is the inconvenience of changing buses at the border as inter-State bus services are yet to resume.

Mr. Bondal, who is also secretary of Anandashram Aided High School and Parijnan PU College at Someshwar, said that the Charavathur-Mangaluru Passenger is one among the few catering to travelling students from Kerala to Mangaluru before it was cancelled due to the pandemic. It was popularly known as student special. Resumption of its services will help thousands of students and their parents.

Also, a large number of working class people depend upon passenger trains, he said and added that travelling by bus or private vehicles is resulting in huge expenditure for them. He pointed out that the Konkan Railway has resumed the services of Madgaon-Karwar-Madgaon DEMU Passenger.

Mr. Bondal also noted that educational institutions are regularly monitoring whether students from Kerala had with them COVID-19 test negative certificates on a weekly basis. As such, there is no harm in resuming passenger train services, he said.